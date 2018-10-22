AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The 41st Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk had to cancel on Sunday after strong winds severely damaged the area.
The event, co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, is named after the woolly worm. According to the festival's website, there are 13 segments to the worm and 13 weeks of winter- thus the significance of the time of the event.
The festival includes crafts, food, live entertainment, and the annual woolly worm races. Thousands of people participate in the two day event.
Adam Binder works with the festival. He said the money raised from the festival goes toward Woolly Worm grants that provide assistance to schools, local food banks, scholarships and more through the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
Binder said this year, though, the event was cut short after strong winds ripped through the area, causing significant damage.
No one was injured, but Binder said they are sad because the festival is a way to raise money for children in the community.
On average, Binder said the festival typically brings in $75,000 per year.
