GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- St. Joseph's Catholic School announces that their game versus Rigeland-Hardeeville has been canceled.
The school announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.
Friday's @SJCS_Greenville Varsity football home game has been canceled. The Knights' opponent, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, had to withdraw from the game. SJCS Athletic Director Eric Nash said that as of now, there will be no game Friday night.— St. Joseph's Catholic School (@SJCS_Greenville) September 14, 2021
The school did not specify why the other team had to withdraw from the game.
