ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing. Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
