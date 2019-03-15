Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you are traveling downtown this weekend, be aware that several roads will be closed for the St. Paddy's Day Dash and Bash and the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival.
Beginning at 7 a.m. and running until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 the following roads will be closed for the St. Paddy's Day Dash and Bash:
- Main Street, from Markley to Broad
- Broad Street, from Main to McDaniel
- McDaniel Avenue, from Broad to Ridgeland
- Ridgeland Drive, from McDaniel to Cleveland
- Cleveland Street, from Ridgeland to Falls
- Falls Street, from Cleveland to Broad
- Field Street, from Markley to Augusta
- Markley Street, from Main to Field
For more information, call 864-884-2172, email Morgan Fields or visit Dash and Bash.
Beginning at 9 a.m. and running through 7 p.m. the following roads will be closed for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and festival:
9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- N Main Street, from North to Beattie
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Howe Street, from County Square to University
- University Street, from Howe to Augusta
- Augusta Street, from University to Main
- Main Street, from Augusta to North
- North Street, from Richardson to Spring
For more information, call 732-407-3756, email St. Patrick's Day or visit Greenville St. Patrick's Day.
If you use Greenlink, the city also wants you to be aware that due to the road closures, Greenlink will be unable to service the following fixed route bus stops between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16:
- Augusta St & University St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Field St – Route 10
- E McBee Ave & S Church St – Routes 1 & 14
- E McBee Ave & Falls St – Routes 1 & 14
- McBee Station – Routes 1 & 14
- Green Ave & Vardry St – Route 4
- Green Ave & Arlington Ave – Route 4
- Green Ave & Dunbar St – Route 4
- River St & Rhett St – Routes 6 & 10
- Rhett St & N Markley St – Routes 4, 6 & 10
- Augusta St & S Main St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Thruston St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Dunbar St – Route 10
- River St & Falls Park Dr– Route 10
- Augusta St & Sullivan St– Route 10
- Augusta St & McKay St– Route 10
- Augusta St & Otis St– Route 10
- Augusta St & S Church St– Route 10
Additionally, the Heart of Main and Top of Main trolleys will delay their start until 10:30 a.m. and will be unable to service the following stops from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16:
- Augusta St & University St – Heart of Main
- Augusta St & Field St – Heart of Main
- 225 N Main – Heart of Main & Top of Main
- N Main St & Coffee St – Heart of Main & Top of Main
- N Main St & W Washington St – Heart of Main & Top of Main
