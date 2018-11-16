Democrat Stacey Abrams on Friday said she acknowledged that Republican Brian Kemp will become the next governor of Georgia.
Abrams' announcement comes after days of post-election legal maneuvering from her campaign and allies as they sought to find enough votes to reduce Kemp's lead and force a December 4 runoff.
Abrams was considering further legal challenges as recently as this morning, but ultimately made the decision to end her campaign.
This story is breaking and will be updated...
