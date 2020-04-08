GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police officer is throwing his hat into the running for the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
In a statement sent to FOX Carolina on Wednesday, Stacey Owens confirms he will be running for the office and is on the primary ballot in June. Owens touts his experience as a police office, including time in investigative roles. He also cites a history of advocacy and believes he can do whatever is necessary to protect public health.
His full statement follows:
I have been a police officer for 27 years and the last 19 years serving in investigative roles. Since 2010, I have worked closely with and served on a number of boards whose mission is to better serve those living with mental illness, substance abuse, and homelessness. By utilizing sound leadership, my experience, in concert with proactive advocacy, it is my goal to significantly reduce preventable deaths as the coroner. After considerable prayer and deliberation with my family, I feel compelled to run for coroner. I feel strongly that the Greenville Coroner's Office should not only be a resource for data but can play a vital role in protecting the public's health and by reducing preventable deaths through proactivity, education and awareness. While I realize that you cannot stop death, you most certainly can reduce needless deaths.
