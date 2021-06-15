UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Office of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Tuesday that Standard Textile Inc. plans to expand its operations in Union County, a $15 million investment that will create 45 new jobs.
The company's expansion will increase its capacity to meet growing demand, according to the release from the Governor's office.
The expansion is expected to be completed by October, the release says.
Governor McMaster shared his thoughts on the expansion in the release.
“South Carolina’s textile industry has a very rich history, and this sector continues to provide jobs and investment throughout our state. We’re proud of Standard Textile’s growth within our borders and we’re excited to see their continued success.”
Anyone interested in applying for a job with Standard Textile can do so by clicking here.
