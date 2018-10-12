ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A standoff scene at an Anderson gas station has cleared out Friday evening.
Sheriff Chad McBride confirms Anderson County deputies were part of the operation happening on the Highway 28 bypass, which involved a man inside a car.
Sheriff McBride also said told there were no hostages, but he was armed.
The scene cleared around 10:45 p.m., and at least one person has been transported to a local hospital via EMS.
FOX Carolina is working on getting more information from law enforcement on this scene. Stay tuned for updates.
