GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Starbucks confirms a new location is coming to Pelham Road.
A spokesperson for the café chain said a new location will open next spring at 5153 Pelham Road in Greenville.
“This 2,500 sq. ft. café will employ approx. 15 partners (employees) and will feature a drive-thru,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
The location will be next to the Shoppes at Littlejohn, which features a Subway and a Brazamia restaurant.
Starbucks has an existing location at 3901 Pelham Road, west of I-85, less than a mile away.
