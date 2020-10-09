STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - The town of Starr helped a six year old girl repair her "blessing box" after it was vandalized.
The box is located in the parking lot of Jackie's Starr Mart and Cafe. The store reported that the box was vandalized on Monday. Manager Gregg Harrell says that the box's plexiglass was broken and the items inside were thrown on the ground.
Emma Jimenez (also known as Little Miss Clemson) thought of the blessing box not too long ago. The box contains food items, essentials and other goods for anyone who needs them, all for free.
When the store posted about the vandalism on Facebook, the community responded with overwhelming support. One Starr citizen even repaired the blessing box himself.
The generosity doesn't stop there though. A deputy from the Anderson County Sheriff's Department donated a brand new camera that will allow the box to be under constant surveillance.
