STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Starr Elementary School’s Tigerbots 4th & 5th grade robotics team has earned a trip to Australia!
According to Anderson School District Three, the team is comprised of 4 fourth graders and 4 fifth graders from Starr Elementary.
After winning a recent regional tournament, the Tigerbots were invited to apply for the role as the South Carolina Ambassador at the 2020 FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Open Invitational in Sydney, Australia in July.
After submitting a video and application, the kids interviewed with a panel of judges, and this past weekend, the Tigerbots learned they had been chosen as the SC Ambassadors and will travel to Australia for the three day tournament.
If you would like to help the Tigerbots with their trip, donations can be made here: http://bit.ly/scambassadors
