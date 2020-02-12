  • Anderson Co. School District 3

Please help us make our dreams a reality by donating here: http://bit.ly/scambassadors

STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Starr Elementary School’s Tigerbots 4th & 5th grade robotics team has earned a trip to Australia!

According to Anderson School District Three, the team is comprised of 4 fourth graders and 4 fifth graders from Starr Elementary.

After winning a recent regional tournament, the Tigerbots were invited to apply for the role as the South Carolina Ambassador at the 2020 FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Open Invitational in Sydney, Australia in July. 

After submitting a video and application, the kids interviewed with a panel of judges, and this past weekend, the Tigerbots learned they had been chosen as the SC Ambassadors and will travel to Australia for the three day tournament.

If you would like to help the Tigerbots with their trip, donations can be made here: http://bit.ly/scambassadors

MORE NEWS - Internet outraged after poodle wins Best in Show over golden retriever at Westminster Dog Show

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.