ATV accident in Starr.jpg

A look at an ATV accident that firefighters responded to (Starr Fire Department, November 13, 2021)

STARR, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Starr Fire Department said crews responded to an ATV accident that injured at least one person on Friday night.

Officials said Rescue 4 and Grass 4 responded to the scene. They assisted in extrication, patient care, and setting up a landing zone for life flight. 

They released information regarding the incident on Facebook

More news: Coroner: 1 dead after hitting tree in Clinton at Exit 56

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.