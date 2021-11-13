STARR, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Starr Fire Department said crews responded to an ATV accident that injured at least one person on Friday night.
Officials said Rescue 4 and Grass 4 responded to the scene. They assisted in extrication, patient care, and setting up a landing zone for life flight.
They released information regarding the incident on Facebook
