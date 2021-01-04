COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to their largest purse in over a year.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, on Tuesday night, Mega Millions draws for $432 million and Powerball will draw for $410 million on Wednesday night. Tickets are two dollars and must be purchased before 10 p.m.
The Lottery says for South Carolina to have another Mega Millions jackpot winner, the winner must beat the odds of one in approximately 303 million. The odds of winning Powerball are about one in 293 million.
