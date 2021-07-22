GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As students start to head back to school, many schools and districts will start on different dates.
Below is a list start dates for different schools and districts in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and Georgia:
UPSTATE:
- GREENWOOD 50, 51, 52: JULY 22
- PICKENS: AUGUST 3
- OCONEE: AUGUST 11(MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS)/AUGUST 16(ELEMENTARY)
- CHEROKEE COUNTY: AUGUST 16
- ALL SPARTANBURG DISTRICTS: AUGUST 16
- ABBEVILLE: AUGUST 17
- ALL ANDERSON DISTRICTS: AUGUST 17
- GREENVILLE: AUGUST 17
- LAURENS 55, 56: AUGUST 17
- UNION: AUGUST 23
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA:
- GRAHAM: AUGUST 16
- HAYWOOD: AUGUST 16
- MITCHELL: AUGUST 16
- SWAIN: AUGUST 16
- TRANSYLVANIA: AUGUST 16
- YANCEY: AUGUST 16
- BUNCOMBE: AUGUST 17
- HENDERSON: AUGUST 23
- MCDOWELL: AUGUST 23
- POLK: AUGUST 23
- RUTHERFORD: AUGUST 23
GEORGIA:
- HART: AUGUST 2
- STEPHENS: AUGUST 3
- ELBERT: AUGUST 4
- FRANKLIN: AUGUST 5
