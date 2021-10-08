GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Greenville Announced that all stages of Fall for Greenville will now start at 2:00 p.m. due to power outages.
The city announced the delay via Twitter on Friday morning.
⚠️ Power Outage: Downtown Greenville is currently experiencing a power outage that is impacting some areas of the #FallforGreenville festival.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) October 8, 2021
All stages will now begin at 2:00 PM. Stay tuned for festival updates. pic.twitter.com/5qLrimBM2H
We will update this article with any updates we receive.
