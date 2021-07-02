COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said if you're stopping at the gas station or grocery store this weekend, you may want to pick up a Powerball ticket.
The lottery said Saturday's jackpot will draw for $101 million dollars.
Tickets cost two dollars and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. in order to win Saturday's drawing.
