Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Monday, September 14, Greenlink Public Transit Service is launching an education and awareness campaign on human trafficking in Greenville County.
Officials say the 18-month campaign will begin with a short survey to determine the public's existing knowledge and perceptions of human trafficking. Back in January, Greenlink received a grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative.
According to the Federal Transit Administration, human traffickers often use public transit because of its low cost.
Greenlink says the survey which will be conducted onboard Greenlink buses. It will also be available here. The deadline is October 11.
“The non-profit agencies that we are working with served nearly 70 human trafficking survivors in 2019 so we know it’s happening in Greenville. We also know that the victims don’t always ask for help,” said Nicole McAden, Greenlink’s marketing and public affairs manager. “Since we interact with so many people day-to-day, it makes sense to train our team and our customers to recognize the signs of human trafficking and know what to do when we see those signs.”
