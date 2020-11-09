Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Listen up Krispy Kreme lovers! For two weeks only you can get caramel glazed doughnuts and it all starts today.
The company says beginning November 9 and running through November 22 they will be offering up two new doughnuts in Caramel Glaze.
The first will be the Caramel Glazed Doughnut. The company says it will consist of their original glazed doughnut covered in a rich caramel glaze.
The second new offering will be a Salted Double Crunch Doughnut. The glazed doughnut will be dipped in a decadent caramel icing and topped with salted caramel crunch.
Fans who wish to try both will be able to order a Caramel Lover's Dozen made up of six of each doughnut.
More news: Romaine lettuce sold in Carolinas, several other states being recalled for possible E. Coli contamination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.