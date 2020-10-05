Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Pickens County says voters will have multiple locations they can return absentee-by-mail ballots in person and conduct absentee-in-person voting.
The county says the following locations will be available - some starting as early as today, October 5.
- Elections Office at the County Administration Building.
- October 5 - November 2, Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- October 31, Saturday - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Village Branch Library in Pickens
- October 5 - November 2, Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- October 31, Saturday - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Hampton Memorial Library in Easley
- October 19 - October 30, Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- October 31 Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Central Clemson Library in Central
- October 19 - October 30, Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- October 31, Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Officials say the elections office location will be the only one accepting ballots on November 2. Ballots will not be accepted at the Village Branch Library on that day.
For a complete list of Pickens County polling locations open November 3, click here.
Voters should prepare by:
- Making sure they are registered to vote, and address is up to date.
- Bringing your Photo ID.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Being patient.
