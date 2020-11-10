Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning on Wednesday November 11, one lane of South Main Street will be closed downtown between Broad Street and the Main Street Bridge.
Officials say the closure will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday November 20.
The road closure will allow STS Cable services to install a 4" PVC conduit across South Main Street.
Drivers in the area are encouraged to use caution and following flaggers instructions.
City officials say sidewalks will remain open during construction and the roadway will be plated for overnight hours.
