Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Election Commission has been mailing out postcards to residents that are eligible to vote, but have not yet registered.
Approximately 950,000 S.C. residents will receive these post cards, encouraging them to register by October 17 so they can vote in the 2018 General Election.
It is possible that some voters who are already registered may receive the card. Voters who are already registered and receive the card should not be alarmed. The card invites any voter who believes they are registered to check their registration online at scVOTES.org or by calling their county voter registration office.
There are many ways to register in South Carolina, and it has never been easier:
- Register online at scVOTES.org (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).
- Register using the My scVOTES mobile app, available now in the Apple and Google Play stores (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).
- Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:
- By fax (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).
- By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).
- By mail (must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 17).
- Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.
