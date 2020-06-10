COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Wednesday that Greenville is a major hotspot for COVID-19 spread in the state and that Greenville County has seen some of the highest case counts over the past week and a half.
“Today I am more concerned about COVID-19 in SC than I have ever been before," Bell said during a news conference with the governor.
Bell said households in Greenville County are infecting household members unknowingly and the virus is also largely impacting the Latino population in the county.
Bell said DHEC had confirmed 528 new cases Wednesday and 7 new deaths, bringing the total case count in South Carolina to 15,759 and number of deaths to 575.
Bell urged people to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks in public to help prevent the spread.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he will be extending the state of emergency to allow the state to continue it's rapid response against the virus.
McMaster said he was disappointed in the lack of social distancing he was seeing across the state, but the governor said he will not considering ordering the wearing of masks to be mandatory at this time.
McMaster said the solution lies in individual responsibility, not government mandates.
"It's up to the people to decide what precautions they want to take," the governor said.
The governor reinforced that he has no intention of closing any more businesses in the state.
Below is the statement released by Brian Symmes, Communications Director for McMaster on the governor's position on keeping businesses open:
“The governor has no intention of reinstating restrictions on businesses. Every time he’s made a decision to lift restrictions, it was accompanied by guidelines for businesses to follow that will help protect South Carolinians. With those recommended guidelines still in place, there’s no reason to close businesses again.
South Carolinians have collectively learned about this virus - we know more now about how it spreads and how to protect ourselves from it than we did two or three months ago. The governor continues to urge South Carolinians to listen to and follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts because the virus is still here, it’s still contagious, and it is still dangerous.”
The governor said during the news conference that even though the virus is still present, South Carolina's economy has to get back on track.
McMaster also announced new steps his AccelerateSC task force was taking to get the economy back on track and how some of the state's CARES Act money would be distributed.
MOST RECENT NUMBERS: 434 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SC Tuesday, DHEC says, pushing total case count past 15,000
(1) comment
We will NOT COMPLY this administration's handling of the f f plandemic. Business owners are going to lose everything. Citizens are going to lose everything. McRiNO, your days as governor are numbered. You CAN be impeached.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.