FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division on behalf of the Governor's Office:
State Government Offices in the following counties will be closed for weather Thursday October, 11.
Allendale
Bamberg
Barnwell
Beaufort
Berkeley
Calhoun
Charleston
Chesterfield
Clarendon
Colleton
Darlington
Dillon
Dorchester
Fairfield
Florence
Hampton
Kershaw
Lancaster
Lee
Lexington
Marion
Marlboro
McCormick
Newberry
Orangeburg
Richland
Saluda
Sumter
Williamsburg
Visit scemd.org/closings for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.