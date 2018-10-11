FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division on behalf of the Governor's Office: 

State Government Offices in the following counties will be closed for weather Thursday October, 11. 

Allendale  

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston 

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Colleton

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Fairfield

Florence

Hampton

Kershaw

Lancaster

Lee

Lexington

Marion

Marlboro

McCormick

Newberry

Orangeburg

Richland

Saluda

Sumter

Williamsburg

Visit scemd.org/closings for more information. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.