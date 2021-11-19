COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued five indictments against Alex Murdaugh, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The indictments, totaling 27 counts, charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery, according to Wilson.
Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law by the Supreme Court of South Carolina on Sept. 8.
He was also previously indicted by a Colleton County grand jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company and is still at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.
Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with alleged schemes to defraud victims and launder in the amount of $4,853,488.09.
Wilson also stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless they’re proven guilty in a court of law.
Eric Bland, the attorney for Gloria Satterfield, released the following statement on the new indictments:
The Satterfield family is grateful to law enforcement for their continued efforts in the investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Gloria Satterfield and the egregious breaches of trust and theft committed upon her sons. The additional indictments brought today in connection with the crimes committed against Gloria and her sons as well as apparently others are welcome, long overdue and were appropriately brought. While justice can appear at times to move slowly, when the dam breaks, justice flows like a mighty river – and in this case a mighty river is needed to cleanse all that has occurred. Of course, Mr. Murdaugh is entitled to his presumption of innocence and to his rights under the criminal process. For now, however, it seems the State Wide Grand Jury was as unimpressed with his opioid defense and other explanations given as we have been. As always, we are steadfastly in the Satterfield corner and committed to seeing these matters to the end. Ultimately, we will entrust a Judge or jury to let us know when the Satterfields have received their full cup of justice – not Alex Murdaugh or his attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.