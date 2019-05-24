COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Documents provided by South Carolina’s Budget and Control Board show the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and Greenville County paid out nearly $200,000 to settle the lawsuit Savanah Nabors filed against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.
Court documents show the settlement agreement was filed on October 24, 2018.
The documents show the state issued a check for $195,000 to Nabors’ lawyers on October 29.
Greenville County in-turn issued a $97,500 check to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority on November 1, 2018 to cover settlement funds that were not covered in the state's insurance claims.
Nabors, a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office employee, accused Lewis of sexual harassment in the lawsuit.
Nabors says she was hired by the former sheriff shortly after he took office. She claimed that sexual harassment began almost immediately and increased over time.
Back in June of 2017, Lewis said that he had a consensual encounter outside of his marriage, but said “the allegations of rape and stalking, harassment” were “100 percent false.”
Lewis is awaiting trial on indictments accusing him of willfully misusing public resources and abusing the power of office, falsely asserting a background investigation had been performed on an individual to the SC Criminal Justice Academy, equipping an unqualified employee with a badge, using his power and authority to intimidate his employees, and engaging in corruption by using the Office of Professional Responsibility of the Greenville Sheriff's Office to advance or oppress the careers of deputies according to personal bias.
Those indictments were filed in March to replace earlier indictments filed against Lewis.
Lewis’ attorneys filed motions to quash those lawsuits in late April.
Johnny Mack Brown is serving as sheriff of Greenville County until the Lewis case is resolved.
PREVIOUSLY -
Will Lewis' attorney files motion to quash March indictments
Civil case involving former sheriff Will Lewis has been settled
Greenville County sheriff suspended from office, served with grand jury indictments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.