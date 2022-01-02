COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department Of Health and Environmental Control announced they are updating their isolation and quarantine guidelines when it comes to schools to follow recent changes made by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new guidelines updated the requirements students and staff who test positive for Covid-19 need to follow. According to the guidelines, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must quarantine for at least five days since their symptoms started, go 24 hours since their last fever without using fever-reducing medication and have their symptoms improve significantly before returning to school. Those who test positive must also wear a mask for five to ten days.
The new guidelines also changed the requirements that students and staff exposed to someone with Covid-19 must follow. These individuals can now end their quarantine after five full days if a viral test is negative and they've shown no symptoms. According to the guidelines, the viral test must be collected no sooner than day four, and the person exposed must wear a mask for ten days.
Those who are fully vaccinated or had the virus in the last 90 days do not need to quarantine following exposure to someone with Covid-19.
You can find more information on these guidelines in DHEC's School and Childcare Exclusion List.
(1) comment
it would be better not to do anything . if you actually do get sick then it is best to spread it far and wide to others and then everyone will be immune for the rest of their lives and the covid cult can be ended .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.