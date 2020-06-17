Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been five years today since the lives of nine people were taken in a vicious attack at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Their heads were bowed in prayer.
Today, we remember the Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lance, Rev. DePayne Middleton, Tywanza Sanders, Rev. Daniel Simmons, Rev. Sharonda Singleton, and Myra Thompson.
On Wednesday, South Carolina leaders including Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Tim Scott, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Congressman Joe Cunningham all released statements on the tragic losses of that day.
Governor Henry McMaster said:
“Five years ago, we lost nine beautiful souls at Mother Emanuel and our state was shaken by an unspeakable act of hatred and ignorance. But evil did not win the day. Love, compassion, strength, and faith – exemplified by the families of the Emanuel 9 – reigned supreme.
"We must not simply remember the lessons learned that day and in the days and weeks which followed. We must carry them with us each day, recognizing that although evil and tragedy exist, the unifying effects of grace and love abound and conquer all.”
Senator Lindsey Graham released the following statement:
“Five years have passed and it still feels like a bad dream, but we know it actually happened. The senseless murder of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel hit South Carolina like a ton of bricks. It remains hard to understand how anyone could have so much hate in their heart. To be welcomed into a church, worship with the parishioners, and then turn around and shoot them in cold blood remains one of the most horrific acts ever recorded.
“Then just days after this horrible tragedy, the people at Mother Emanuel showed a level of love and forgiveness that was truly unimaginable. It was an act that is rarely seen. I personally cannot imagine turning to the person who killed my family members saying I forgive you. I know that type of grace can only come from God. Of all the things that I've seen in public life, the words from the family members continue to amaze me to this day. You must truly have the love of the Lord in your heart to be able to muster that kind of forgiveness.
“On the five year anniversary, we think of those who lost their lives and the families left behind. The Christmases without loved ones. The birthdays missed. Our hearts are still broken and our prayers remain with the parishioners at Mother Emanuel.”
Senator Tim Scott went on Twitter Wednesday morning and posted the following:
Five years ago, hate went into Mother Emanuel and took the lives of nine precious souls. A massacre that was meant to divide instead united people of all different backgrounds. Together let’s overcome darkness and work towards a brighter future. #Emanuel9
Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley:
It has been 5 years and the pain and sadnesss of those we lost is still very real. But like the sadness, so is the pride and love for the survivors, their families and the people of SC who showed the world what love and strength look like. We will never forget. ❤️#MotherEmanuel12 pic.twitter.com/fkeRE2ufGU— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 17, 2020
Congressman Joe Cunningham:
5 years ago, Clementa, Cynthia, Susie, Ethel, Depayne, Tywanza, Daniel, Sharonda, and Myra were taken from us while their heads were bowed in prayer. They will never be forgotten, and we must address the root of systemic racism and gun violence now. pic.twitter.com/HKXAtx4d4c— Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) June 17, 2020
U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr released the following statement:
“We will never forget the impact of this horrific crime upon the victims, survivors, family members, and the Mother Emanuel AME Church,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Now, more than ever, their response of love and peace continues to reverberate throughout our state and country. Our office is honored by the privilege of having walked with the survivors and family members as we sought justice on their behalf. They will forever remain in our hearts.”
As we reflect on the events that tore a community, church, and families apart, let us remember that in the aftermath, unconditional love for one another brought us together and made us stronger.
