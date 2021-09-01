HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials in Haywood County confirmed that a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ida has been terminated for Clyde and Canton.
County officials say that the state of emergency for Tropical Storm Fred is still in effect for for Clyde, Canton, Maggie Valley and Waynesville.
According to a release, Haywood County also remains under a state of emergency for COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Bob Jones University to require indoor masking, school confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.