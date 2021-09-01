Flooding in Canton (2)

A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials in Haywood County confirmed that a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ida has been terminated for Clyde and Canton. 

County officials say that the state of emergency for Tropical Storm Fred is still in effect for for Clyde, Canton, Maggie Valley and Waynesville. 

According to a release, Haywood County also remains under a state of emergency for COVID-19. 

