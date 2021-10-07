MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A State of Emergency has been issued for McDowell County because of flash flooding and landslides, according to the County.
More than seven inches of rain has fallen across some parts of the county.
The State of Emergency also includes the City of Marion and the Town of Old Fort.
The rain has also caused utility outages and road closures.
The State of emergency will continue until the declaration expires or is lifted.
