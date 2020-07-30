GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - State officials say that overdoses are up by 50% amid the pandemic.
The isolation meant to keep people safe from COVID-19 is taking a toll on many as well.
Officials shared some of the warning signs that officials hope you will be on the lookout for.
Some people who weren't at risk for addictions of any kind are normally at risk because of the extended amount of time at home.
Whether you were forced to stay home because everything was closed or if it is the fear to go out and connect with others now that our state is considered a hotspot.
One of the Anderson County Coroners says that "opioid overdoses are up and drug deaths have increased and we also believe that this is primarily a result of the social isolation and an effect of the COVID-19."
"Isolation and the precautions that we’ve had to take with COVID-19, but the secondary consequence we knew would be an uptick in alcohol and drug use and clearly we are seeing the consequences of that now," Sara Goldsby, the South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director, says, "It’s been frighteningly and really really sad."
Goldsby presented before the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee in a specially called meeting because they saw record spikes due to COVID.
"We got nervous as soon as we knew folks were being asked to isolate because we have this old adage that the opposite of addiction is connection. People seeking recovery… people in recovery need that connection to be safe from COVID-19 clearly we were going to lose that," says Goldsby.
They say the loss of that connection shows as the amount deaths due to substance abuse has risen in the last few months due to that isolation.
Goldsby believes, "it’s too easy to lean on that in times of boredom, in times of stress, in times of uncertainty. I mentioned yesterday even when hurricanes are coming toward the coast of South Carolina each year, we always see an uptick in the sale of off premise alcohol because that is what people do during these times so we knew that this was going to be a serious issue."
They say it is important for everyone to do their part in paying attention to the warning signs - like if a loved one is drinking a lot earlier in the day or using any substance to cope with the stress that many are feeling right now.
"Really to anybody out there who is questioning police or struggling or even family members who are seeing loved ones hurting there is hope." stresses Goldsby.
"We as state agencies and our local partners and so many stakeholders are working so hard on the opioid crisis," says Goldsby.
