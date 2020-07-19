FRANKLIN COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - A Franklin County deputy has died after a collision on duty Sunday night, and state police have charged the driver with the deputy's death.
Franklin County coroner Scott O'Barr confirmed the deputy was killed while on duty on I-85, promising more details as they became available.
Georgia State Police says there were multiple vehicles traveling north and south on the interstate that hydroplaned. The car that hit the deputy was southbound on I-85.
According to GSP, 53-year-old Dep. William Garner had responded to another crash near mile marker 164 around 7 p.m. and started helping the people inside the crashed car. However, at that time, the driver of a 2018 Honda Accord traveling south on the interstate lost control, exiting the roadway into the median. The car hit the deputy, who was outside of his own patrol car.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Garner was taken to St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, where he died of his injuries. He had served with FCSO for just over a year, and leaves behind his wife, brother, and parents.
The Honda's driver was identified as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi. He has since been charged with 1st degree homicide by vehicle, but other charges are pending.
GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.
Lavonia mayor Courtney Umbelhant offered condolences to the office and Garner's family on Facebook:
Stay tuned for updates.
