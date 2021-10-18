TACCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Troopers responded to a fatal collision on Monday afternoon at Georgia 17 Bypass and Memorial Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Safety.
Troopers said they responded to the three-car collision at around 1:10 p.m. on Monday afternoon. They later identified the deceased driver as Shonda Hart from Canon, Ga.
According to troopers, Hart was traveling north on Memorial Drive but did not stop at the stop sign before attempting to cross Georgia 17 Bypass. Hart crossed in front of another car and was hit on the driver's side. Following the collision, Hart's vehicle overturned multiple times and came to rest in the roadway.
The second vehicle traveled across Georgia 17 Bypass due to the collision and struck a third vehicle attempting to turn onto Memorial Drive, troopers said.
There were no other injuries reported following the collision, according to troopers.
