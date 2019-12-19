COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state representative from Greenville says a recent road rage collision that sent a child to the hospital inspired him to pre-file a bill to create a new offense to hold reckless drivers accountable. He says he's doing it because there's no law on the books now that defines "great bodily injury" in South Carolina.
Jason Elliott, the Republican representing state district 22 in the SC House of Representatives, tells FOX Carolina while laws exist for reckless driving and reckless driving involving death, there's no in-between law that includes great bodily injury, which he says is a gap that needs to be addressed. Elliott says he was motivated by a recent case with a driver accused found guilty of reckless driving after striking a child in a recent case of road rage.
Elliott refers to the 30-day jail sentence of 56-year-old Norman Earl Gardner Jr. He was only charged with reckless driving after hitting 13-year-old Wellfred Hallens on Rutherford Road on Septemeber 18, 2019, sending the teen to the hospital with serious injuries. Gardner was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he hit the sidewalk, then Hallens, then a utility pole.
Gardner received the maximum sentence for reckless driving, but had Hallens died, the charge would have been upgraded to the only other option available: reckless driving involving death, which carries a 10-year maximum prison term. However, Elliott says his proposed law would add a logical solution that goes beyond the 30-day sentence for the lesser charge should reckless driving result in serious harm to a victim.
Elliott's proposed law defines great bodily injury as " bodily injury which creates a substantial risk of death or which causes serious, permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ", according to the text of the bill filed in the statehouse. Reckless driving with great bodily injury would be classified as a misdemeanor, and those found guilty under such a law could face a maximum $1,000 fine and maximum 3-year prison sentence.
This would be the creation of a new offense under South Carolina law, adding a new section to the books.
As of December 19, 2019, the bill was referred to the Committee on Judiciary.
