McMaster, Spearman

SC Gov. McMaster (center) and Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman (right)

 Gray Cecil, FOX Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, has released the final guidance and recommendations for the 2020–21 school year based on the information compiled by the Accelerate ED task force.

The 93-page document rehashes the earlier tenets in the Accelerate ED task force reports:

  • Increased cleaning, social distancing, and more PPE
  • Schools need plans for in-person, virtual, and hybrid learning based on how COVID-19 is spreading in individual school communities
  • Changes to bus policies, food services, and student support services.

Read the full report:

Download PDF AccelerateED Task Force-Fall Recommendation_Updated.pdf

PREVIOUSLY: AccelerateED releases final guidance, recommendations for 2020-2021 school year

AccelerateED task force to unveil final guidance for schools; Here's a look at the 202-page draft of the document

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.