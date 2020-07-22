COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, has released the final guidance and recommendations for the 2020–21 school year based on the information compiled by the Accelerate ED task force.
The 93-page document rehashes the earlier tenets in the Accelerate ED task force reports:
- Increased cleaning, social distancing, and more PPE
- Schools need plans for in-person, virtual, and hybrid learning based on how COVID-19 is spreading in individual school communities
- Changes to bus policies, food services, and student support services.
Read the full report:
PREVIOUSLY: AccelerateED releases final guidance, recommendations for 2020-2021 school year
AccelerateED task force to unveil final guidance for schools; Here's a look at the 202-page draft of the document
