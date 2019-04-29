Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina organization, SC for Ed, has issued a call to action for teachers to march on the State House in Columbia on May 1.

While the Buncombe County School District in North Carolina adjusted their schedules to allow their teachers to go to a similar event in Raleigh, schools in the Upstate haven't changed the academic calendar to accommodate teachers.

We reached out to a number of Upstate school districts to ask if they have issued any kind of a directive to teachers regarding the rally in Columbia.

While most schools say they haven't, the Greenville County School District said they did remind staff about the schools leave policy, after learning from principals that some teachers had inquired about being off that day.

According to the Greenville County School District, five assistant superintendents sent instructions to principals about the leave policy. The policy reminded teachers that they shouldn't misuse sick days and that personal days or unpaid time may be used, if a significant number of people haven't already requested time off on that day.

Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for the Greenville County School District says the main focus of the district is on the education and safety of the students. The district stressed that they have to maintain enough staff to keep the school functioning and keep students safe.



Greenville Co. Schools on May 1 Teacher Strike Watch again Wednesday afternoon, John Eby with Pickens County said their teachers are given a standard amount of 'personal days' they must use to take a day off from work. Teacher absences on May 1 will be treated as normal days off. "Our only concern for May 1 is to make sure all of our students are safe and supervised, and we're confident that they will be," Eby said. Monday, April 29 - just a few days before the scheduled rally - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released a statement. Spearman says she supports teachers' efforts to advocate for change, though she cannot condone teachers "walking out on their obligations." Rather than participate in the rally itself, Spearman said she will take on the role of substitute teacher for a classroom whose teacher is not present. Read her full statement below: I became a teacher because I love and believe in education and the needs of my students always came first. Now, as State Superintendent, my first responsibility and top priority is to the nearly 800,000 students of our state. That is why on May 1, I will not be joining those teachers who decide to walk out on their classrooms. Instead, I will be walking into the classroom of an absent teacher to serve as a substitute. I am not doing this to help facilitate the walkout, but rather to do all I can to ensure as many students as possible receive the instruction they deserve. All can agree that areas of South Carolina's education system are in need of improvement. This year, I have worked with the legislature to raise teacher salaries, provide additional mental health and safety resources for all students, and reduce excessive testing that takes valuable time away from teaching. Progress continues to be made but much more needs to be done. I support teachers using their voice to advocate for needed change and share in their commitment to ensuring reforms become reality. However, I cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations to South Carolina students, families, and the thousands of hardworking bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors, aides, and custodial staff whose livelihoods depend on our schools being operational. I pledge to continue fighting to improve the opportunities and resources for all South Carolina students and teachers. Organizers of the South Carolina rally on May 1 will meet at the Department of Education in Columbia around 9:00 a.m. before departing for the State House at 10 a.m. in an effort to bring attention to their demands. Teachers are asking for increased pay, smaller class size, removing other duties as assigned from teacher contracts, less testing and a pledge from the state legislature that it will say no to for-profit schools and educational savings accounts.