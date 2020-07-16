CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University veterinary researchers said a Charleston County dog has been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.
Dr. Boyd Parr, the state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health (LPH), said, in a news release, that a private veterinarian decided to test the dog, an 8- to 9-year-old shepherd mix, for SARS-CoV-2 after one of its owners was confirmed to have COVID-19.
The virus was confirmed in the dog by USDA laboratories on July 9.
The dog also had an underlying chronic health condition and had to be euthanized.
“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” Parr said in the news release. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”
Parr said this is the first confirmed animal detection of SARS-CoV-2 in South Carolina.
The USDA has a list of all confirmed cases in the United States here: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/sa_one_health/sars-cov-2-animals-us.
Routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time.
More information about the virus in animals and recommendations for pet owners can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/animals/pets-other-animals.html.
