Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan and Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn, all of South Carolina, each released statements on Saturday morning after the Associated Press and the major networks projected Democrat Joe Biden as the President-Elect.
Sen. Lindsey Graham released the following statement:
“It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections. The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug.
I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates, misconduct, fraud, etc.
The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local election officials. This change in mission requires there to be further scrutiny to ensure the system is beyond reproach.
Every American should want our election processes to work accurately, and given the recency of such a large volume of mail-in voting, that will require oversight. Election outcomes are not determined by media outlets but certified, accurate vote counts. Officials in Pennsylvania should take allegations from Mr. Hopkins and others seriously before certifying a final outcome.”
The news release announcing the statement also said that Sen. Graham received a sworn affidavit from the Trump campaign. The news release says the affidavit is from a postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania and alleges “a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election”.
Rep. Jeff Duncan released the following statement:
“Friends,
Just got off the phone with the Trump campaign and have some important information to update everyone on.
The important message from the campaign is that we are still in the fight, and this is not over! The mainstream media doesn't get to decide when an election is over, the law determines that and there's a lot of tabulating and certifying left to do. This is an extremely close election, and it is important that EVERY LEGAL VOTE is counted.
Here is a state by state breakdown of where we are:
Arizona: Arizona continues to move in our direction as votes are cast. Just minutes before the call, the state released a new batch of votes and the President now only trails by 20,484 votes. There are over 100,000 votes left to count, and the campaign continues to believe that they will ultimately win the state. Once again, Fox News and the AP should reverse their call of AZ for Biden because it is not reflective of what's happening on the ground.
Georgia: Georgia is headed into a recount because the totals are so close, and there are military and overseas ballots that have yet to be counted. The Trump campaign also has evidence of illegal ballot harvesting taking place in three heavily Democrat areas, and believes a recount will provide important transparency. Trump is down by only 7,248 votes in Georgia.
Nevada: Of all the states in the country, the Trump campaign believes the worst implementation of the election has taken place in Nevada. Even before the election, I pointed out that Nevada was one of the states where they were mailing ballots directly out to people instead of ballot applications. As a result, they have numerous reports of people receiving multiple ballots in the mail, or ballots for people who used to live at their address. In Nevada, the Trump campaign has already identified 3,000 people who cast votes in the 2020 election who were ineligible to vote. Trump is down in Nevada by 22,657 votes.
Pennsylvania: There are around 105,000 provisional ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania plus military and overseas ballots. A big issue in Pennsylvania has been a lack of access for election observers in Philadelphia in spite of court orders demanding otherwise. Another issue is ballot "curing," the process where election officials change ballots by adding information to them to make them legal, or making assumptions on how people intended to vote. Not only is this illegal under PA law, but it appears to have been implemented inconsistently across the state.
All combined, we're talking about a total vote difference of just 84,743 votes in all four of these states.
20 years ago, we had a very close and hotly contested race for President of the United States. Due to vote irregularities and possible fraud, a re-count was requested by the Al Gore campaign - which caused the results to be delayed for 47 days.
This year, due to vote irregularities and possible fraud in many states, the MSM trashed the Trump campaign when it calls for counting all legal ballots before we determine a winner.
Things like the pause in vote counting, rumors of coolers/boxes being delivered to counting centers during that pause, possible glitches in tabulation software and the potential fraud discussed over multiple ballots being mailed to the same address - all need to be investigated.
If you expect us to accept the pause in vote counting on election night, what is the rush to predict a winner on this 5th day of counting votes from this historic turn-out?
This is about trust in, and the integrity of, our election system as much as it is about who wins.
If it was acceptable 20 years ago to slow down and make sure we got it right, why is it acceptable to rush now? Asking, not for a friend, but for a NATION.
Blessings & Liberty.
Jeff Duncan”
Rep. Jim Clyburn tweeted the following statements:
“Congratulations to the 46th President, Joe Biden. Your victory marks a new chapter for our country. As we face unprecedented challenges, Americans have chosen you to lead us out of the chaos and to build a stronger community. Today, I am hopeful for a brighter future.”
“Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States. Now more than ever, our country’s leadership is more reflective of our diverse and dynamic country. Congratulations Madam Vice President-elect!”
FOX Carolina will update this story as more statements are released by South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation.
