DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two states have quarantined sweet potatoes from South Carolina after a new pest detected in two farm fields in Darlington County was found in the crop, according to a news release from Clemson University.
Clemson said guava root-knot nematode was detected in the Darlington County fields during a routine survey by Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry (DPI) in September 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in January 2018.
Louisiana has stopped the import of fresh market sweet potatoes and sweet potato seeds and slips from South Carolina. The state will not accept soil from South Carolina either.
Mississippi has enacted those same restrictions, but only for crops or soil from Darlington County.
Steven Long, Clemson DPI assistant director for plant protection and organic certification, said farmers of the fields where the nematode was found are cooperating and restricting crop and equipment movement to help reduce the spread.
“For all practical purposes, the quarantine affects all soil, all nursery stock and any equipment that’s ever been in South Carolina soil. So, while it is a quarantine based on sweet potatoes, these states are also trying to protect cotton and soybeans,” Long said in the news release.
Long said a two-part survey will be conducted to determine how widespread the pest is in South Carolina. One part will concern sweet potatoes in stores and the other in fields where the crop has grown since 2016.
There is a concern that the quarantine may spread to other states. Long said any updates regarding the pest and quarantines will be posted at http://clemson.edu/regulatory/grkn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.