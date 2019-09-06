COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission said the State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian will be lifted on Saturday.
The statewide burning ban went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A State Forester's Burning Ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas.
