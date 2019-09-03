COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission said it will issue a State Forester's Burning Ban for all counties beginning Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The statewide burning ban will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A State Forester's Burning Ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas.
"It may seem counterintuitive to call for a burning ban because of the rain that the eastern half of the state is expected to receive from this system over the next few days," said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones in a news release, "but there are other risk factors influencing this decision-making process."
Those risk factors include elevated drought conditions over much of the state and relative scarcity of firefighting, law enforcement and other emergency personnel resources that have been committed to hurricane-related response before and after the hurricane's arrival.
The higher-than-normal wind gusts expected in the coming days could also fuel fires and cause them to spread rapidly.
The ban will stay in effect until further notice.
