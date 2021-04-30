COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert on Friday.
Officials say that the alert is to discourage people from burning items outdoors. They add that the weather forecast this weekend calls for stronger winds and low relative humidity across the state. These conditions create the potential for outdoor fires to spread rapidly.
SCFC Fire Chief, Darryl Jones, said in a press release, "with the dry weather we have experienced lately, and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week. We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.”
According to officials, a Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, but residents are encouraged to postpone any burnings until the alert is lifted. They add that a Red Flag Fire Alert does cause certain county or local ordinances restricting outdoor fires to go into effect. Residents should contact their local fire departments to check on these restrictions if they must burn something outdoors.
The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission,
