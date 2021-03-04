GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The week of March 8 is severe weather awareness week in South Carolina, and the National Weather Service is planning a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 10 to help your family get prepared.
The statewide tornado drill will be at 9 a.m. The drill will be broadcast on FOX Carolina, NOAA weather radios, and other broadcast platforms that utilize the Emergency Alert System.
The drill provides a good opportunity to practice your family’s tornado safety plan – or your plan at work or school.
During the drill – and during an actual tornado – you will want to get to an interior room on the lowest level of your home or building, with as few windows, doors and outside walls as possible.
Listen for the announcement on FOX Carolina and other TV and radio stations, Wednesday at 9 a.m. We’ll also remind you on The Morning News.
