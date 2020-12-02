U.S. health officials say staying home for the upcoming winter holidays is the best way to stay safe and protect others.
But for those who ignore that advice, COVID-19 testing before and after trips is an option.
Many Americans didn't follow CDC guidance against traveling over Thanksgiving so the agency announced the testing option during a Wednesday news briefing.
They said even if few people became infected while traveling, that could still result in hundreds of thousands of new infections.
The advice includes reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.
