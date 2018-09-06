Florence is now 2018's first Major Hurricane, currently a Cat 3 with 115 mph wind speeds, though at one point it reached Cat 4 status with 135 mph wind speeds. It continues to spin out at sea, likely nearing Bermuda by the end of the weekend. It could make an approach on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. by end of next week, but models aren't in good agreement yet. We'll have to wait and see, but for now we'll be watching its progress!
Locally, rain chances remain fairly spotty the next few days as the tropics continue in an active pattern.
Today, isolated to spotty afternoon showers will continue each day through Friday as highs stay in the 80s. There will be a sticky feel to the air. Tomorrow stays similar with a minimal chance for rain.
The weekend starts to bring slightly better rain chances, especially toward Sunday (30-40%). Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue into the first couple of days of next week.
We continue to monitor the tropics, with Hurricane Florence, the remnants of Gordon, and another possible storm brewing off the coast of Africa. Stay tuned as we monitor the latest.
