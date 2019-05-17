(FOX Carolina) -- Break out a fresh box of tissues! "Steel Magnolias" is heading back to the big screen for its 30th anniversary, news outlets report.
The legendary movie starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis premiered in 1989 and has since become a classic.
The film, based on the play by Robert Harling, follows the bond between a group of women in a small Southern town and shows how they deal with love and loss.
The classic will be remastered for the bring screen and will also feature commentary and special insight from Turner Classic Movies.
Tease your hair and get ready for a trip down memory lane, the film will play in theaters nationwide on May 19, May 21 and May 22!
