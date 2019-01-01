Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - A search is underway for more victims of a late night truck crash at Lake Hartwell in Stephens County, GA.
Right now details are limited, but Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens confirmed that at this time one body has been recovered off the Broken Bridges area of Stephens County Park Road.
We're being told by officials that a press conference might now be held at noon. We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.