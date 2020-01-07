Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Sheriff says a plane that crashed in Jasper County Georgia was carrying a local businessman from Toccoa, Georgia.
According to Sheriff Randy Shirley, his office was notified around 4:25 p.m. on Monday by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office about the plane crash.
According to the Jasper Co. Sheriff, only one person was on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Sheriff Shirley said within an hour enough information was obtained to identify the victim. Shirley said he made contact with the victim's son who said his father had left the Toccoa airport around 1:30 p.m. Monday to head to Cairo, GA to look at purchasing some land.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff, the plane, a Cessna 172, crashed around 3 p.m.
The FAA said a team would be sent out to investigate the crash on Tuesday morning.
At this time the victims name has not been released.
More news: Rain/wintry mix early, clearing to sunshine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.