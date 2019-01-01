Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - A search is underway to confirm if there are more victims of a late night truck crash at Lake Hartwell in Stephens County, GA.
Sheriff Randy Shirley of the Stephens County Sheriff's office says around 11 p.m. New Year's Eve, they received a 911 call regarding a truck that went through the barriers of the old 123 bridge, plunging into Lake Hartwell.
According to Sheriff Shirley, three witnesses on the South Carolina side saw the truck and a bunch of splashing, but didn't see anyone surface or swim to the shore.
The sheriff stated that around 1:30 a.m., a body was recovered floating in the water on the South Carolina side of the bridge, just down stream from where the accident took place. A little later in the morning, the pickup truck in question was located in about 35 feet of water.
At a press conference held on New Year's Day, Timothy McKin working as the Assistant Rescue Coordinator for Stephens County said the water conditions are rough and it's a slow process right now.
McKin went on to say that right now they are working with Georgia Power to control the flow of water to make rescue operations easier.
Sheriff Shirley said when the call initially came in, five teenagers had been seen in a pickup truck in the area shooting fireworks, and did not know if the vehicle involved in this crash was the same truck the teens were in.
As of the noon press conference on Tuesday, the sheriff confirmed at all five teens have been located safely, and were not victims involved in this crash.
Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens has not identified the victim as of right now, pending identification and notification of the victim's family.
Right now the sheriff's office in conjunction with the Oconee County dive team is continuing to search to make sure there are no more victims, and working to get the truck's tag number to help possibly identify the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.