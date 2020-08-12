TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) -- Students in Stephens County are headed back to school in-person for the first time since March.
The district is in Phase 3 of reopening, which means all students can attend classes in-person five days a week.
About a quarter of the student body has enrolled in the virtual academy. Superintendent Daniel Oldham said 900 is their current total, which is 300 more than their total after the original enrollment deadline.
However, that number could continue to change. Students have the first 20 days of classes to decide if they'd prefer to transfer back to traditional in-person learning.
"We don’t want to lock them in ... We’re just trying to be flexible," he said.
A COVID-19 case is keeping the Pre-K students at Big A Elementary School from returning to class until Monday.
Oldham said a teacher tested positive for the virus and exposed other teachers at a meeting.
"We learn from every instance and there wasn’t quite the room we wanted in that meeting and so she exposed other teachers," Oldham said. "[It's] kind of a blessing in disguise because it helped us to say, 'Here’s what happened. How do we keep this from happening in the future?'”
Masks are optional for students and staff. Administrators will help students sanitize after they walk in the door and staff will take their temperatures once they reach their classrooms.
Oldham said they aren't taking temperatures at the entrances because they were getting false readings after people had just come out of their car's air conditioning.
In the hallways, traffic flow is limited to one direction and students will eat lunch with their classrooms in separate areas of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.