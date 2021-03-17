GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Before severe weather arrives on Thursday, an Upstate insurance agent said you should consider reviewing your policies and taking other steps to make sure you are protected and minimize your risk of home and property damage.
Thursday’s severe weather threat could bring heavy winds, hail, and there is the potential for tornadoes.
Samantha Spearin with State Farm advises people to take these three steps now to protect yourself before the storm:
- Review coverages with your agent to make sure you’re covered for home, auto, and family
- Make sure cars are cleared from any debris that can fall
- Secure window and loose property that you have in your yard
“It’s best to review your coverages with your agent to make sure you’re fille covered for your home auto and your family,” Spearin advised. You want to make sure your cars are cleared from any debris that can fall cover, and secure your windows, and then secure any loose property that you have. Any tools trampoline or patio furniture.”
If your home is damaged, Spearing said be sure to document all of the damage, including snaps of personal items that were affected. She also that policy holders get an estimate before filing a claim so they know if it’s worth the hassle to file one or not because of the deductible costs.
